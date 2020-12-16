Doug Marrone: You’d need an Olympic sprinter to truly simulate Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

The Jaguars have the unenviable task of scheming against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this week. On Wednesday, Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said the most challenging part is preparing for Jackson’s speed.

There aren’t many players as fast as Jackson, and none of them are quarterbacks. Marrone joked that backup quarterback Jake Luton has been “working on his 40 time” to prepare for the scout team this week. But an authentic look at Jackson would require an import.

“In order to simulate him, you’d have to go out there and get, truly, an Olympic sprinter,” Marrone said. “I think everyone has a difficult time doing that. We’ll take a good look at that and get someone doing that with a little bit more speed at times when we need to do that.”

Jackson was named AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday morning after throwing for 163 yards and a touchdown plus rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns.

“He’s got a good arm and he can throw,” Marrone said. “But the speed of him on the field — he always looks like the fastest guy on the field, and that’s a credit to him. A three or four-yard gain turns into a 16-yard gain the other day.”

Jacksonville has lost 12 straight since defeating the Colts in Week 1. With Jackson’s speed, it’s going to be hard to prevent unlucky No. 13.