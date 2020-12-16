Eagles place Rodney McLeod on IR, sign Elijah Riley to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Eagles have officially placed Rodney McLeod on injured reserve after the safety tore his ACL during Sunday’s victory over the Saints.

As a corresponding move, the Eagles signed Elijah Riley to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. An undrafted rookie safety out of Army, Riley was activated from the practice squad for two games earlier this season, mainly playing special teams.

Philadelphia also signed safety Blake Countess to their practice squad on Wednesday. Countess started his career as an Eagles sixth-round pick in 2016 before heading to the Rams when Philadelphia waived him later that year. He’s played 43 career games, most recently appearing in six with the Jets last season.