Ezekiel Elliott misses practice Wednesday with calf injury

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott worked with associate athletic trainer Britt Brown on the side during Wednesday’s practice, “trying to get some of that range of motion and all that stiffness out of it.”

The Cowboys running back’s calf injury kept him out of practice.

He played 32 of 51 snaps in Sunday’s game, with 14 touches for 59 yards against the Bengals after being listed as limited with the injury all week in practice. He had a hamstring injury he played through earlier this season.

“I think [the calf injury] might be something I might have to manage throughout the season. I don’t know,” Elliott said Wednesday. “Every day is a little bit different. It’s just a little bit stiff and sore. They’ve just got to every day trying to work through, work through the stiffness, get all the inflammation out. Who knows how long I’ll be dealing with it. It sucks during the week trying to get it warm and get it ready for practice.

The Cowboys also had cornerbacks Deante Burton (shoulder) and Rashard Robinson (knee) sit out Wednesday’s practice. Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) returned to practice on a limited basis.

Defensive end Aldon Smith (foot) was a full participant.