Gardner Minshew: Yannick Ngakoue will be out for blood on Sunday

Getty Images

Gardner Minshew is back as the Jaguars starting quarterback, which means he’ll have to face two fo his former teammates coming after him on Sunday.

Ravens defensive linemen Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue both played for the Jaguars last year, and Minshew got to know both during his rookie year. The quarterback expects Campbell and Ngakoue to treat him a little differently on Sunday, at least when it comes to trash talking.

“I’m not going to talk trash to Calais, man. I know Calais. Calais is too nice of a guy. I know it’s not real coming from Calias — we’re too cool, I hope,” Minshew said during his Wednesday press conference. “Now Yannick, Yannick’s going to be out for blood. But Calais, I think he’s going to take care of me, I hope.”

Ngakoue spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville. He has one sack since Baltimore acquired him from Minnesota at midseason. Campbell played with the Jaguars from 2017-2019 and has 4.0 sacks this year.

“I think the biggest thing for me is, this a must-win, playoff football-type of game for us,” Campbell said Wednesday, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “It’s going to be fun competing and talking some trash.”

Minshew is looking forward to seeing his old teammates, even if they are coming after him.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Minshew said. “It’s one of the cool things about the league. It makes it a lot of fun.”