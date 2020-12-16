Geno Atkins goes on injured reserve, with future in Cincinnati in doubt

Getty Images

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins‘ season is over. His tenure in Cincinnati could be over as well.

Atkins has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. With only three games left this season, that means he’s done for 2020.

The designation ends the worst year of Atkins’ career, a year in which he played in only eight games, was never in the starting lineup, and did not record a sack. Atkins was reportedly frustrated with his role on the Bengals this season.

That raises the question of whether it really makes sense for the Bengals to bring Atkins back in 2021, when he will be 33 years old and will have a $14.8 million cap hit. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if Atkins — who has been with the Bengals in 2010 and been to the Pro Bowl eight times — has played his last game for the Bengals.