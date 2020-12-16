Giants OL coach feels “terrible” for hits Daniel Jones took in return

Getty Images

The Giants got quarterback Daniel Jones back in the lineup for last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but they weren’t able to extend their winning streak to five games.

Jones was sacked six times in his return from a hamstring injury that all involved said left him limited as a player. Jones has been successful as a runner, but didn’t try to run a single time despite finding himself under pressure.

While Giants head coach Joe Judge said the team is “willing to live with” the consequences that come with Jones being immobilized, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo still used the outing as reason to criticize his group.

“Good teams can pass block when everybody knows you have to throw the ball,” DeGuglielmo said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Good offensive lines can do that. We were not a good offensive line the other day. Yeah, I feel terrible about it. I feel terrible for the guy who is taking the hits, that’s who I feel terrible about it for.”

DeGuglielmo took over during the Week 11 bye when the Giants fired Marc Colombo and the unit played well in his first two games. Sunday was a big step backward and they’ll need to fix things quickly since the Giants plan to stick with Jones even if he remains less than 100 percent against the Browns this weekend.