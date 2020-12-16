Haason Reddick named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Entering Sunday’s game against the Giants, Arizona’s Haason Reddick had 5.0 sacks.

He doubled that total in Week 14.

To no one’s surprise, Reddick has now been named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance. Reddick had five sacks, three of which forced fumbles. Reddick brought down starter Daniel Jones three times, strip sacking him twice. Then he sacked backup Colt McCoy twice on the Giants’ final drive, strip sacking him the second time to effectively end the game.

Reddick now has 10.0 sacks on the season with 13 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, and three forced fumbles.

In large part thanks to Reddick, Arizona is now 7-6 and the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race.