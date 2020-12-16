Jaguars designate Andrew Norwell, Chris Claybrooks to return from IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars have designated left guard Andrew Norwell and cornerback/return specialist Chris Claybrooks to return from injured reserve.

Norwell has been on IR since Nov. 28 with a forearm injury. He started Jacksonville’s first 10 games of the season before landing on IR. Head coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday morning he thinks Norwell could play on Sunday against Baltimore. Norwell’s most recent replacement, Ben Bartch, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Claybrooks went on IR with a core muscle injury on Nov. 26. He’s played 10 games this year, starting two, and has three passes defensed. He’s averaged 21.2 yards on nine kick returns in 2020.

Jacksonville has 21 days to activate both players to the 53-man roster.