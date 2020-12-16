Jake Elliott on missing kicks: It’s embarrassing

Getty Images

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has struggled from short distances recently, missing an extra point in Week 12 and Week 13 before clanking a 22-yard field goal off the left upright in last Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

Elliott didn’t mince words when discussing his performance with reporters on Wednesday.

“First and foremost, I want to say it’s frustrating,” Elliott said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I would say it’s embarrassing, for lack of a better term.”

Elliott has been an accurate kicker throughout his career, hitting 84.1 percent of his field goals and 93.9 percent of his extra points in his first three seasons. But in 2020, Elliott’s field goal rate has dropped to 72.2 percent and he’s connected on 90 percent of his extra points. Two of Elliott’s missed field goals have come within 20-29 yards.

Per EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Elliott said he’s been “coming out of his follow through too soon” on some of the short kicks.

Elliott is far from the only problem — or the biggest problem — on an Eagles team that’s currently 4-8-1. But any kicker who can’t convert extra points and 22-yard field goals needs to improve quickly. Otherwise, he’ll be at risk of being replaced.