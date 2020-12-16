Jets designate La’Mical Perine, Sam Ficken to return from IR

Getty Images

The Jets are getting running back La’Mical Perine and kicker Sam Ficken back to practice, coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.

It opens a three-week window for the Jets to activate the players back to the active roster.

The Jets placed Perine and Ficken on injured reserve Nov. 24.

Perine was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after the team’s Week 11 loss to the Chargers. He has played nine games for the Jets this season and has 55 carries for 202 yards and two touchdowns and 10 catches for 49 yards.

Ficken missed three games with a groin injury earlier this season. He has made 9 of 10 field goals and 8 of 10 extra points.

For his career, Ficken has made 72.1 percent of his field goals and 88.2 percent of his extra points.

Gase also said Jamison Crowder (calf) won’t practice Wednesday, with hopes the receiver can get back to work Thursday.