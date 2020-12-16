Jets have a chance at the worst point differential in NFL history

Getty Images

If they play poorly enough in their final three games, the Jets can set an NFL record for futility.

After falling to 0-13 on the season with a 40-3 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, the Jets have now been outscored this season by a total of 393-183. Their -210 point differential is by far the worst in the NFL this season.

But it’s not yet the worst of all time. That distinction belongs to the 1976 Buccaneers, who were outscored by 287 points that season. That was the first season in Buccaneers franchise history, and that expansion team is often named as the worst team in NFL history.

Can the Jets break the record? They’d need to be outscored by 78 points over their final three games. That won’t be easy — it’s an average of 26 points a game, and the Jets have only been outscored by 26 or more points three times all season. But the Jets just might be bad enough to do it. They can get started with a blowout loss to the Rams on Sunday, when they’re 17-point underdogs.