John Harbaugh congratulated Kevin Stefanski on “one of the greatest games in history”

Getty Images

It wasn’t just fans who were thrilled by the Ravens’ win over the Browns on Monday night. The coaches appreciated what a great game it was as well.

In footage captured by NFL Films, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke briefly after the game, and Harbaugh declared it one of the great games of all time.

“Hey, that’s one of the greatest games in history right there. You guys are awesome. Thank you. Maybe we’ll see you in the playoffs, if we can win some games,” Harbaugh said to Stefanski.

A Ravens-Browns Part 3 is possible in the playoffs, if both teams win on the road in the wild card round. It would be hard for a playoff rematch to live up to Monday night.