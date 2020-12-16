Johnathan Abram, Clelin Ferrell, Damon Arnette, Nicholas Morrow out for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders replaced defensive coordinator Paul Guenther with Rod Marinelli on a short week. That’s enough of a challenge, especially scheming against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year.

Not having four defensive starters is going to make that job even tougher.

Head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday safety Johnathan Abram (concussion), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion), and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion) will all be out for Thursday’s game.

With wide receiver Henry Ruggs also out due to his Tuesday placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, four of the Raiders’ five first-round picks from the last two drafts won’t play in Week 15.

“We’re not going to go in the tank. We’re going to stay strong mentally,” Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Las Vegas plans to have cornerback Daryl Worley active for Thursday’s game after signing him to their practice squad last week. But Takk McKinley will have to wait, as Gruden said he’s hoping to get the defensive end active for Week 16.