Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler questionable for Thursday night

The Chargers have a handful of key offensive players that are listed as questionable to play against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), running back Austin Ekeler (quad), and wide receiver Mike Williams (back) all earned the designation on the team’s final injury report. All three were listed as limited participants the last two days after being out on Monday, but all three sessions were estimations based on walkthroughs.

Defensive end Joey Bosa, tight end Hunter Henry, and right guard Trai Turner all avoided injury designations, but right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion) has been ruled out.

Linebacker Emeke Egbule (illness) is also out. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) and safety Nasir Adderley (shoulder) are also set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. Defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (back, shoulder) is listed as questionable.