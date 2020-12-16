Kenny Moore is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Kenny Moore made one of the most impressive interceptions of the season, drawing comparisons from his head coach to Odell Beckham Jr.

Now Moore has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Moore’s interception came in the second quarter, keeping the Raiders off the board when they could have tied or gone ahead. He then forced wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble in the fourth quarter, keeping the game at a blowout.

In his fourth season out of Valdosta State, Moore has four interceptions and 11 passes defensed this season.

He’ll try to pick up a couple more takeaways this week when the Colts take on the Texans.