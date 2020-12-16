Kyle Shanahan preparing for Robert Saleh to get head coaching job

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh surely will draw interest next month for head coaching jobs around the league. He’s expected to be a hot commodity, and the 49ers already are bracing themselves for his departure.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he and Saleh have talked about which 49ers assistant coaches Saleh can take with him.

“Saleh and I talk about everything,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We’ve known each other for a long time. We obviously work together, and he’s a good friend of mine. That’s stuff we’re constantly talking about.

“Once you talk about it, there’s not much to keep talking about. You never know until you see what opportunity he gets and see what his choices are.”

Shanahan previously has prevented assistant coaches under contract to interview for coordinator jobs elsewhere. He blocked Mike LaFleur from joining his brother’s staff in Green Bay in 2019. Shanahan, though, no longer can do that after the NFL passed a resolution preventing teams from keeping a coach under contract from interviewing for a play-calling coordinator position with another organization.

But Shanahan is driving a hard bargain.

“I keep telling him he’s not allowed to take anyone,” Shanahan said. “Sometimes I can ease up a little bit on that, but I usually set the bar very low, and we’ll see what happens after.”