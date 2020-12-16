Lamar Jackson: Cramping “probably” had some relation to COVID

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a game after testing positive for COVID-19 and he thinks there could be a connection between contracting the coronavirus and the cramping that caused him to miss part of Monday night’s win over the Browns.

Jackson said that he had flu-like symptoms after being infected and spent most of his time in quarantine sleeping. He returned in Week 13 against the Cowboys without any physical issues, but missed most of the fourth quarter with cramps on Monday before returning to throw a touchdown and lead a go-ahead scoring drive in the final seconds.

On Wednesday, Jackson shared his opinion about whether COVID-19 was a factor.

“Probably. Probably because of the body heat and we’re running in the cold,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It was so cold out there. That probably had an effect on that as well. I can’t call it.”

Jackson reiterated that he was “real-life cramping, like my hand, my throwing arm cramping, forearm cramping” for those who might still think he was engaged in another activity for the first 13 minutes of game action in the fourth quarter.