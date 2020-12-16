Lamar Jackson is the AFC offensive player of the week

The Ravens and Browns played perhaps the most memorable game of the year on Monday night and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was right in the middle of it.

Jackson ran for two touchdowns in the first half and helped the Ravens build a 14-point lead in the second half, but the Browns were able to erase the deficit while Jackson was in the locker room. Cramps were given as the reason for his departure from the field, but Jackson recovered in time to rejoin the team at the two minute warning. He hit Marquise Brown with a 44-yard touchdown pass on his first play back and then led a drive that resulted in Justin Tucker‘s go-ahead field goal.

Jackson ended the 47-42 win with 124 rushing yards on nine carries and he completed 11-of-17 passes for 163 yards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Jackson has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the second time he’s taken the honor this season and seventh time over the last two seasons.

  4. Oh look, another “triple-triple”… Too funny! And to be honest, there’s at least 10 qbs I’d take over Lamar.

    Mahomes, Rodgers, Bress(still), Wilson, Qbert, Watson, Allen, Tannehil, Murray, Geoff, Garappalo, Dak, Tua, Burrows. And then it’s a coin toss with guys like Carr, Darnold, Mayfield, Hill, Brady, Winston, Rivers. But after those guys, Lamar is solid at #18/19 or one of the best in the bottom half.

  6. Chiefs fan here pulling for the Browns.

    The way Lamar came out of the locker room on 4th and 5 and bombed that TD was freaking legendary. That’s the stuff that makes this game great. That’s classic NFL films level storyline. The Chiefs were on the losing end of one of these kinda games against the Rams a couple years ago. It’s bittersweet

  8. Lamar single handedly won that game. I was rooting for the Browns but I think they made the correct choice.

  9. You got to be kidding me!
    Derrick Henry deserves it over anyone,he ran hard the whole game,215 yards 2 touchdowns. Lamar had a few good minutes at the end of the game. Just my opinion but he doesn’t deserve it for that.

  10. cybersqueak says:
    December 16, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Seriously? Henry got robbed. 200 rushers should always win.
    ____________________________

    If you saw the Tennessee game, the runs were nice, but no real wow aspect to them and the game was over early in the 3rd. LJ did it with his arm and legs with a little drama and the thrill factor, kinda hard to beat.

  11. Lamar is special. He is redefining the QB position making grown men look silly. So exciting to watch. I am glad he is on my team!

  12. kcbosch says:
    December 16, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Browns were the better team
    ————————————
    Browns were the better team? Absolutely not. Ravens showed resilience despite the injuries and had two incredible drives to end the game.

  13. nite2al says:
    December 16, 2020 at 9:16 am
    Peaking at the right time. Get ready for the wild card run; the Ravens are coming!!
    ===================
    They might be coming, but the past 2 post-seasons they were gone.

    2018, won 6 of their last 7 games, including the final 3: 1 and gone in the playoffs

    2019, won their last 12 games: 1 and gone in the playoffs

    2020, good chance to win their last 5: ????

