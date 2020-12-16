Lamar Jackson is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Ravens and Browns played perhaps the most memorable game of the year on Monday night and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was right in the middle of it.

Jackson ran for two touchdowns in the first half and helped the Ravens build a 14-point lead in the second half, but the Browns were able to erase the deficit while Jackson was in the locker room. Cramps were given as the reason for his departure from the field, but Jackson recovered in time to rejoin the team at the two minute warning. He hit Marquise Brown with a 44-yard touchdown pass on his first play back and then led a drive that resulted in Justin Tucker‘s go-ahead field goal.

Jackson ended the 47-42 win with 124 rushing yards on nine carries and he completed 11-of-17 passes for 163 yards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Jackson has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the second time he’s taken the honor this season and seventh time over the last two seasons.