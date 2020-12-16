Lions’ Frank Ragnow may miss this week with throat injury

Getty Images

The Lions aren’t sure if quarterback Matthew Stafford will play this week after injuring his ribs. And they also aren’t sure who will be snapping to Stafford if he does play.

Lions center Frank Ragnow is not practicing today after suffering a throat injury on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It’s unclear whether he’ll play this week.

Ragnow finished the game on Sunday but suffered what Rapoport referred to as a “fractured throat.” Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions are consulting with specialists on Ragnow’s injury.

Ragnow has played every offensive snap for the Lions this season.