Lions sign QB Jordan Ta’amu to practice squad

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford is dealing with a rib injury this week and the Lions have added a quarterback to their practice squad.

The Lions announced that they have signed Jordan Ta’amu. They also signed running back Jordan Scarlett and released running back Dalyn Dawkins and punter Arryn Siposs in other practice sqaud transactions.

Ta’amu signed with the Texans after going undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019 and spent time in the XFL before signing with the Chiefs this offseason. He spent time on their practice squad and went on the COVID-19 reserve list after a positive test in October. He was released later that month.

Chase Daniel and David Blough are on the 53-man roster behind Stafford and Daniel will likely get the start if Stafford cannot play against the Titans this weekend.