Louis Riddick set to interview for Texans, Lions G.M. openings

Louis Riddick is taking some time off from preparing for Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Bengals by throwing his hat in the ring for a potential change of jobs.

Riddick is currently an analyst for ESPN on Monday nights, but his name has come up as a candidate for several recent General Manager openings around the league. Per his colleagues at the network, Riddick will be interviewing for two of those openings.

Riddick is interviewing with the Texans on Wednesday about the vacancy they created when they fired Bill O’Brien from his dual role as G.M. and head coach earlier this season. He is then set to move on for a conversation with the Lions about their opening. Bob Quinn was dispatched this year after four-plus years on the job.

Former Texans General Manager Rick Smith is also expected to interview with the Lions. The Falcons and Jaguars are also in the marker for new General Managers after the in-season firings of Thomas Dimitroff and Dave Caldwell.