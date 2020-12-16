Matthew Stafford not counting himself out this week

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t letting injured ribs rob him of his sense of humor.

Stafford did a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday and said that he is in a lot of pain due to the injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Packers. A reporter replied by saying that it looked like he was in pain based on how he was sitting during the call and Stafford made a quip referencing a memorable press conference moment involving former head coach Matt Patricia.

“I’ll work on my posture for you,” Stafford said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Stafford didn’t offer a prediction about his chances of standing upright when it comes time to face the Titans on Sunday and isn’t counting anything out at this point. He did joke about wearing a pillow on his chest in order to protect his ribs from any further issues, so the mood was a light one despite the injury and the Lions’ 5-8 record.