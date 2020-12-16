NFL wants to give Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated health care workers

Getty Images

The NFL has not yet decided how many fans will attend the Super Bowl. But the league does know that many of the fans in attendance will be health care workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that plan in a letter to the head of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee.

“I wanted to let you know that during our League Meeting today we plan to discuss Super Bowl LV, including an exciting idea to honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic,” Goodell wrote. “We will also use this as an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.

“We are currently discussing with public health officials our desire to invite vaccinated heath care workers to the Super Bowl as our guests. Subject to their approval and in consultation with your team, we aim to do this in a safe and responsible way.”

Vaccinations of front-line health care workers began this week, and it is hoped that the number of vaccinations will number in the millions by Super Bowl Sunday.