Nick Mullens remains the 49ers’ starting quarterback Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers are sticking with Nick Mullens as their starting quarterback Sunday against the Cowboys, but he got only a lukewarm endorsement from coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I plan on Nick starting,” Shanahan said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We’ll always see what goes on in practice, but Nick’s the guy who we will start out with and we’ll see how it goes.”

Mullens will start for the eighth time this season.

Mullens lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the 23-15 loss to Washington on Sunday. Washington scored no offensive touchdowns but won anyway.

Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard has not started a game since Week 8 of the 2018 season.

Starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who has started only six games this season and hasn’t played since Week 8, remains at least a week away from returning to practice.

The 49ers will have many decisions to make at the position after this season.

Beathard is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, while Mullens is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.