Officially, Matthew Stafford has a “rib” injury

The NFL injury report remains flawed, but it still provides more insight than hockey’s largely worthless upper body/lower body designations.

For Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, the official designation as to the reason for his absence from practice was (along with right thumb), “rib.” This implies that he has only one injured rib, not two or four or eleven or all of them.

Stafford obviously is in pain due to the injury, and interim coach Darrell Bevell has said he’s comfortable with Stafford playing even if he doesn’t practice.

The Lions, at 5-8, aren’t playing for anything other than pride and/or to help Bevell make a case for keeping the job. They also could delay Tennessee’s effort to clinch a playoff berth this weekend.

Not practicing for the Lions, along with Stafford, were linebacker Jason Cabinda (illness), tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), defensive end Da'shawn Hand (ankle), center Frank Ragnow (throat), and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip). Running back Adrian Peterson (forearm), defensive tackle John Penisini (shoulder), and safety Tracy Walker (shoulder) were limited.

Defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) and safety C.J. Moore (ankle) fully participated in practice.