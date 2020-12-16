Panthers activate DJ Moore from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers don’t expect to have running back Christian McCaffrey back for Saturday’s game against the Packers, but it looks like they will have wide receiver DJ Moore in action.

Moore missed last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive during the team’s bye week. The Panthers announced that Moore has been activated on Wednesday.

Moore has 50 catches for 924 yards and four touchdowns in 12 starts this season, so his return will be a welcome development for the team’s passing offense. With 76 more receiving yards, he’ll be the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in consecutive seasons.

Defensive tackle Zach Kerr remains on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.