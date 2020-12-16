Patrick Mahomes praises Tua Tagovailoa’s poise when falling behind

Getty Images

As Dolphins coach Brian Flores has said, Sunday’s game against the Patriots will be a “very good challenge” for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

If that challenge results in the Patriots opening up a big lead, don’t expect Tua to freak out.

After Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Dolphins, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised Tagovailoa for not trying to do to much when his team landed in a deep hole.

“It’s special, the mindset and the demeanor that he has on that football field,” Mahomes said. “When we kinda got up there I think it was 30-10, he didn’t try to start forcing it. When I was a young quarterback, I might’ve tried to force some throws, try to score 20 points at once. And he really just focused in on taking what was there, moving the ball down the field, trying to cut into the lead. For him to be in his rookie year and be able to have that mindset, it’s gonna pay off a lot in the future.”

If anyone knows how to stay calm when his team is trailing, it’s Mahomes. He’s done it so many times that it’s now expected — by him, by the Chiefs, by their opponents, by fans. While there’s no guarantee that the Dolphins will develop a similar habit, one of the key ingredients becomes having a quarterback who doesn’t make things worse by trying to make things better too quickly.