Patriots designate Julian Edelman, Shilique Calhoun to return from IR

Patriots coach Bill Belichick called receiver Julian Edelman day to day on Wednesday morning. The afternoon brings news that the Patriots have designated Edelman to return from injured reserve, along with linebacker Shilique Calhoun.

Edelman and Calhoun practiced, opening a 21-day window from them to return to the 53-player roster.

Edelman went on injured reserve Oct. 31. He underwent knee surgery after dealing with an injury throughout the first seven weeks of the regular season.

Edelman has 21 receptions for 315 yards in 2020. He caught eight passes for 179 yards in Week 2 against the Seahawks, but did not catch more than three passes in a game after that. Edelman also spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list in November.

The Patriots placed Calhoun on injured reserve Nov. 14 with a knee injury.

He has played eight games and has made 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

The Patriots also had running back Damien Harris at practice Wednesday, which is good news for him after he left last week’s game with a back injury.