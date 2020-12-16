Philip Rivers: Next year and those things will come when time’s right

Getty Images

Philip Rivers didn’t practice Wednesday, one of six players who sat out, but nothing’s changed with his toe injury. Instead, the Colts quarterback is maintaining his same routine of not practicing on the first work day of the week to allow extra rest time for his injury.

Nothing’s changed regarding his future either, Rivers said.

Rivers, who turned 39 last week, reportedly will need offseason surgery on his toe. That could complicate his and the Colts’ plans at the position for 2021 with Rivers scheduled to become a free agent in March.

But Rivers isn’t concerned. He sounds as if he intends to play, and he intends to play for the Colts.

“It really hasn’t changed [since March],’’ Rivers said of his future, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. “Next year and those things will come when the time’s right.’’

Rivers has rebounded from a subpar season in 2019 to throw 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 97.4 passer rating so far this season.

He has validated Frank Reich’s confidence in him after the coach lobbied for Rivers in the offseason.

“Has that thought gone through my mind? Yes, of course. I’m human,’’ Reich said of Rivers proving him right. “I try not to think of that, and I really don’t think of it very much.

“I’m just happy for our team. I’m happy for Philip. Yeah, obviously he was the guy that I wanted, that [offensive coordinator] Nick [Sirianni] wanted and that [General Manager] Chris [Ballard] wanted. We all looked at the options out there and Philip was the guy who all three of us wanted and, really, we just needed obviously.’’

Reich has gotten exactly what he thought he would get out of Rivers and believes Rivers has shown he “has multiple years of good football in him.”

“There has never been a doubt in my mind of the kind of football Philip Rivers is capable of playing and would play this year and has played,” Reich said. “I had that much confidence in him, so it wasn’t a hard decision last year.

“Yeah, it’s putting your neck on the line for somebody, but OK, this is the kind of guy you want to put your neck on the line for.’’

If anything changes for Rivers or the Colts after the season, the Colts could provide the perfect place for Carson Wentz to try to revive his career. But for now, Rivers is the Colts’ quarterback, and the Colts’ quarterback is Rivers.