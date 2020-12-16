Rams assistant Liam Coen hired as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Rams are losing a member of their coaching staff to the college ranks.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Liam Coen has been hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky. Coen has been on Sean McVay’s staff for the last three years and spent his first two seasons as an assistant wide receivers coach before taking on the quarterback duties this year.

“Liam is a great communicator, coach and leader of men,” McVay said in a statement. “He will do great in leading the way for what will be a fun and exciting offense that will accentuate the players’ skill sets.”

Coen played quarterback at UMass before embarking on a coaching career. He worked at Brown and Rhode Island, returned to his alma mater, and was the offensive coordinator at Maine before moving to the Rams.