Rams favored by 17 over Jets

Getty Images

The Jets aren’t getting a lot of respect from the betting public.

After a ton of money was put on the Rams this week, they’ve moved from opening as 13-point favorites to their current status as 17-point favorites over the Jets.

A point spread of 17 points is extremely rare in the NFL — unless the Jets are playing. So far this season there have only been four games with a point spread of more than 15 points, and the Jets were the underdogs in three of them. Prior to being 17-point underdogs against the Rams, the Jets were 20-point underdogs against the Chiefs and 16.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks. (The only other underdog of more than 15 points was the Broncos against the Saints, where the line shifted to 17 when news broke that all of the Broncos’ quarterbacks were out because of COVID-19 exposure.)

Given that the Jets lost by 26 as 20-point underdogs against the Chiefs, and lost by 37 as 16.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks, betting on the Rams -17 may a good bet. It would be hard to find a point spread large enough to confidently bet on these Jets.