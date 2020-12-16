Ravens place Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, James Proche on COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens were down to one player on their reserve/COVID-19 list after activating wide receiver Dez Bryant on Tuesday, but the number is moving in the wrong direction again on Wednesday.

Baltimore placed three wideouts on the list. Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, and James Proche will be unavailable as long as they remain on it.

There’s no word on whether they went on the list for positive COVID-19 tests or close contact with someone who has tested positive. A positive test would require a longer quarantine and lead to at least one missed game while availability for a close contact on Sunday would depend on when the contact occurred.

Safety Geno Stone was the only other player on the list before Wednesday’s additions.