Reports: Former Ravens fullback Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28

Getty Images

Former Baltimore Ravens fullback Lorenzo Taliaferro died Wednesday night at the age of 28, according to John Harvey III of the Charlottesville Daily Progress.

Via Bruce Cunningham of WBFF-TV, the York County (Va.) police confirmed the passing of Taliaferro with a family member saying he had a heart attack.

Taliaferro was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2014 out of Coastal Carolina. He spent three seasons with the Ravens and appeared in 19 games over that span. As a rookie, he rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns for the team as they moved forward without running back Ray Rice after his suspension for domestic violence. He was second on the team in rushing scores for the season behind Justin Forsett.

Taliaferro was the 138th overall pick of the 2014 draft after a standout college career. He rushed for 1,729 yards with 27 touchdowns during his senior season.

Taliaferro spent time during the 2018 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Taliaferro would have turned 29 next Wednesday.