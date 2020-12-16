Rigoberto Sanchez back at practice for Colts

Getty Images

Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said Tuesday that he was hopeful that punter Rigoberto Sanchez would return to practice this week and he did not have to wait long for that hope to be realized.

Sanchez was back on the practice field on Wednesday as the team began on-field preparations to face the Texans. Sanchez had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on December 1.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that there’s a chance that Sanchez will be able to play against the Texans this weekend, but that determination will be made later in the week. Ryan Allen has filled in for Sanchez the last two games.

Reich also said that linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were set to practice after being injured last Sunday.