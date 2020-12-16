Robert Woods out of practice with a thigh injury

Getty Images

Rams receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿ (thigh) did not practice Wednesday. His injury, though, does not sound serious.

“His thigh was bothering him a little bit, so he didn’t participate,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. “I don’t expect it to affect his game status at all, but with a player like him you want to be smart. Rather be safe than sorry with him.”

Woods has played 88 percent of the offensive snaps this season and has made 76 receptions for 796 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 21 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and receiver Nsimba Webster also missed Wednesday’s work, but their absence was not injury related.

Linebacker Terrell Lewis returned to practice after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. He did not appear on the injury report Wednesday.

The Rams removed practice squad tight end Kendall Blanton from the COVID-19 reserve list.