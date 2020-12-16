Saints claim Patrick Omameh off waivers from Raiders

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are bringing guard Patrick Omameh back to the team after claiming him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

The Saints initially released Omameh in September prior to the start of the regular season. He would sign with the Raiders practice squad two weeks later before quickly being called up to the active roster. He’s spent the first three months of the season with the Raiders before they waived him on Monday.

The Saints will have a roster exemption for Omameh until he is able to clear COVID-19 intake protocols with the team.

Omameh appeared in 14 games for the Saints last season. Despite mainly being a guard, he did make a start at tackle in place of an injured Terron Armstead. He played in six games this season for the Raiders.

Omameh will help the Saints with depth on the interior after Nick Easton sustained a concussion in the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It’s his second concussion this season.