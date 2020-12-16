Saints designate Drew Brees to return to practice

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has taken a big step toward a return to the field.

Brees was officially designated to be able to return to practice from injured reserve today.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Brees will be the Saints’ starting quarterback on Sunday against the Chiefs, but it’s a positive sign that he’s recovering from the broken ribs and punctured lung that landed him on injured reserve.

Brees has missed the last four games and been replaced by Taysom Hill. The Saints have gone 3-1 in those games, but Hill’s limitations as a passer have seen the offense become less productive. The Saints want to get a healthy Brees back on the field as they compete for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.