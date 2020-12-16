Seahawks designate Greg Olsen to return from IR

Getty Images

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Monday veteran tight end Greg Olsen had a shot to practice this week. Now that’s come to fruition.

The Seahawks designated Olsen to return from injured reserve, starting his 21-day practice window. Olsen has been out since rupturing the plantar fascia in his left foot against the Cardinals in Week 11.

“He’s made an extraordinary recovery to get to this right now so we’re gonna practice him during the week, see what happens,” Carroll said Wednesday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “He’s the real deal. He’s such a great football player. He loves this game so much he loves competing so much. … He’s dying to play right now. He wants to get out there.”

Carroll noted it’s possible Olsen will play in Sunday’s game against Washington.

Olsen was expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury, but tweeted shortly after it happened that he was refusing to let it be his final moment in the NFL. “I will find a way to finish on my feet!” he said.

In his first year with the Seahawks, Olsen has 23 receptions for 224 yards with one touchdown in 10 games. Olsen previously spent four seasons with the Bears and nine seasons with the Panthers.