Texans announce they interviewed Louis Riddick

A report earlier in the day indicated Louis Riddick would meet with the Texans and Lions about their General Manager openings. The Texans announced Monday night they have completed their interview with Riddick.

Riddick currently works ESPN, serving as an analyst for Monday Night Football. But he has received interest for several recent G.M. jobs.

The Texans created an opening when they fired Bill O’Brien from his dual role as G.M. and head coach earlier this season.

Riddick also is set to meet with the Lions about their opening, which was created by the firing of Bob Quinn.

Former Texans General Manager Rick Smith also is expected to interview with the Lions. The Falcons and Jaguars are also in the marker for new General Managers after the in-season firings of Thomas Dimitroff and Dave Caldwell.