Texans remove David Johnson from COVID-19 reserve list

The Texans activated running back David Johnson from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson went on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

He did not practice Wednesday.

Johnson, acquired in the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, has 129 touches for 619 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The Texans also announced they placed safety Justin Reid (thumb) and defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (pelvic fracture) on injured reserve.

Houston’s injury report brought good news with receiver Brandin Cooks (neck), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (concussion) returning to practice. Cooks and Gaines were limited, while Brown was full.

Running back Duke Johnson (neck), running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) and cornerback John Reid (neck) also were limited.