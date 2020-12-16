The PFT PM Week 14 awards

Getty Images

The NFL has announced on Wednesday morning its various players of the week. On Tuesday afternoon, we announced our weekly PFT PM awards.

Like every week, we’ve named offensive players of the week, defensive players of the week, rookies of the week, and coaches of the week.

This week, I’ll admit that I made a mistake in one category: I should have made Rams running back Cam Akers my choice for rookie of the week. And I can’t even claim that I forgot about the Rams because they played on Thursday night, since defensive tackle Aaron Donald won my defensive player of the week prize.

So maybe the process is this: We announce the award on Tuesday, and we reserve the right to change them later, if when we (or at least I) realize a mistake was made.