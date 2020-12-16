Tress Way is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Washington got a critical win over San Francisco to take sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Their punter was a significant part of the victory, and now Tress Way has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Way averaged 49.8 yards on his eight punts, with a 47.9 net average to lead all NFC punters in Week 14. He boomed a 58-yard punt, which was tied for the longest among all NFC punters. Plus, he landed one punt inside the 20.

This is Way’s second NFC special teams player of the week award in 2020. He previously earned the honor in Week 11.

Washington will try to give Way’s leg a bit of a break this week against Seattle.