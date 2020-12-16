Trevon Diggs returns to practice

Getty Images

When the Cowboys placed cornerback Trevon Diggs on injured reserve Nov. 10, it appeared that might end Diggs’ rookie season. But his fractured left foot is healed, and he is back.

The Cowboys designated Diggs to return to practice, and coach Mike McCarthy said he expects Diggs to get in limited work Wednesday.

“We’ll just plan for him to go today, and then we’ll see how he feels in the morning and we’ll set the plan for tomorrow,” McCarthy said. “He’ll definitely have to make a lot of progress through the week if he’s even going to have the opportunity to line up Sunday.”

Diggs, a second-round choice, made 48 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble in nine games.

“I think he was having an excellent rookie season,” McCarthy said. “He has been extremely productive. He was clearly establishing himself as a highlighted defensive back in our secondary. He was having a tremendous season, especially as a rookie. The part I have been most impressed with was his ability to fight through injury. So very pleased with what he’s done in the early part of the year, and it would be great to have him back.”

The Cowboys are getting healthier in the secondary.

Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin), who missed Sunday’s game, also are expected to have limited practices.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie also returns after missing Sunday’s game on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.