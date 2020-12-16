Tua Tagovailoa listed as full participant with ankle injury

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa landed on the team’s injury report on Wednesday, but it doesn’t appear to be an issue that will jeopardize his availability for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Tagovailoa landed on the report with an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in practice. Unless that changes, he should be making his first start against New England.

Tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) did not practice, but the Dolphins did have a pair of wide receivers who left last Sunday’s game on the field. DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant were both listed as limited participants due to hamstring injuries. Left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) joined them in that category and they got running back Matt Breida off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebackers Elandon Roberts (chest) and Kyle Van Noy (hip) were also listed as limited. Both players joined Flowers on the inactive list for last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.