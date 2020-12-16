Tyreek Hill appears on injury report with a hamstring issue

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill doesn’t have a hamstring injury. Unless he does.

Despite a Monday report from NFL Media that Hill’s grabbing of his hamstring on Sunday against the Dolphins “wasn’t a hamstring injury” but “just a cramp,” Hill appears on Wednesday’s practice report with a hamstring injury.

So unless Hill separately injured his hamstring since Sunday, he indeed injured his hamstring against the Dolphins.

The good news is that Hill fully participate in practice. But a hamstring problem can get aggravated, and it bears watching the practice reports for Thursday and Friday.

Not practicing for the Chiefs on Wednesday were tackle Eric Fisher (back), tackle Mike Remmers (back, neck), and linebacker Damien Wilson (knee). Full participants, other than Hill, were tight end Nick Keizer (ankle, knee), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (hip), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), defensive end Alex Okafor (knee), tackle Martinas Rankin (knee), and center Austin Reiter (knee).