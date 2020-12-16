Vic Fangio: Josh Allen has emerged as one of the league’s top quarterbacks

Getty Images

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is having one of the best seasons for a quarterback in franchise history, and his next opponent has taken notice.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Allen is having “a hell of a season” on Wednesday, complimenting the signal-caller’s ability to run and how tough he is to tackle in and out of the pocket.

“He’s seeing the field very well, throwing it very well. The guy’s really emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” Fangio said, via video from Troy Renck of KMGH.

Allen carries a 68.6 completion percentage into Week 15, with 3,641 yards passing, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He’s also rushed for 350 yards and six touchdown and made a 12-yard touchdown reception.

If Allen defeats Fangio’s squad on Saturday, the Bills will win their first division title since 1995.