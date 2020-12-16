Vikings sign Blake Lynch with Eric Kendricks still out of practice

Getty Images

The Vikings signed linebacker Blake Lynch off the practice squad Wednesday. Lynch will bolster the position with Eric Kendricks still out of practice with a calf injury.

The Vikings cut cornerback Mark Fields in a corresponding move. They activated Fields from injured reserve Tuesday.

Kendricks has missed the past two games with his injury, and Lynch was a standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bucs. Lynch played 13 snaps on special teams.

The Vikings also practiced without tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), running back Alexander Mattison (appendix surgery), defensive tackle Armon Watts and running back C.J. Ham. Watts and Ham’s injuries are unknown, but the team will have to put out a practice report later today.