Washington signs Lamar Miller off Bears practice squad

Getty Images

The Washington Football team is dealing with some injuries in their backfield, so they moved to add a veteran option to the mix on Wednesday.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the Football Team has signed Lamar Miller off of the Bears’ practice squad.

The move comes on a day when Antonio Gibson did not practice due to the turf toe injury that kept him out last week. Peyton Barber took on a bigger role, but he was a limited participant on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Miller will have to go through COVID-19 testing protocols before joining the team and won’t be eligible to play against the Seahawks this weekend. He caught two passes for six yards in his only appearance for Chicago this season. Thanks to a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason, that was Miller’s first game action since he was with the Texans in 2018.