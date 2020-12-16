Why is the NFL being coy about 17-game season?

Getty Images

For years, the NFL wanted to expand the regular season. Now that the league has secured from the NFL Players Association the ability to do so, the NFL suddenly has become less intent on adding a 17th game.

The abrupt equivocation makes little sense on the surface, especially in light of the persistent notion that the pandemic affects the viability of moving forward with an extra game. If anything, the pandemic should make the league more intent on increasing inventory — and thus revenue — in 2021.

So what’s going on? The players don’t uniformly support the playing of an extra game; indeed, the vote to ratify the CBA allowing for a 17th game finished far closer than it should have. By withholding a path to generating more revenue, the league could make the players want the 17th game.

Every year, the league and the union negotiate the amount of the salary cap. This year, the union will want to minimize the extent to which the cap shrinks, due to losses from the pandemic. If the league hasn’t committed to a 17th game when the negotiations intensify, the door remains wide-ass open for the league to say, for example, “If there only were a way to increase revenue for 2021” and for the union to say in response, for example, “Well, why not play a 17th game?”

Some believe that the league will try to keep the cap as high as it can, given that it will keep players from having to perform major surgery on their 2021 rosters. But the league will resist giving players what some owners are calling a “no-interest loan” by borrowing against future caps in order to keep the 2021 limit as high as possible. If the process of resolving this issue entails getting the players to organically embrace an extra game, that’s better for everyone.

All that said, a league source recently reiterated to PFT that a 17th game is a done deal. In the short term, however, the league may try to make it look like something other than a done deal, as part of the broader dance with the NFLPA.

Thus, don’t be surprised if the league tables the issue for now. Which will be the equivalent of clicking the button on a Zebco reel and casting a line with a nightcrawler wiggling on the hook into the shaded part of the pond where all the fish like to gather.