49ers place Austin Walter on COVID-19 list

The 49ers announced they placed running back Austin Walter on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Walter has appeared in three games this season, playing 12 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams.

He has one carry for 3 yards and one reception for 27 yards. Walter also has three kickoffs for 64 yards.

The 49ers also announced they lifted the roster exemption for defensive lineman Kevin Givens.

They signed tight end Chase Harrell to the practice squad.

Harrell takes the spot of receiver Shawn Poindexter, who went on the practice squad injured reserve list.